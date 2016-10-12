Apply now to join Danforth Staff Council

The Danforth Staff Council is now accepting applications to join the council.
Staff members on the Danforth Campus who are full-time, nonfaculty and nonunion workers below the level of associate vice chancellor are eligible. Those interested should apply by Oct. 31. The council advocates for staff needs and concerns.
Also, a town hall meeting for staff will be held from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. RSVP here.
