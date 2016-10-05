B-roll/photo opportunities announced for site of presidential debate at Washington University

WHAT: Opportunities for media to get B-roll footage and photos of the debate hall for the Sunday, Oct. 9, presidential debate at Washington University. Media will be allowed to capture the Commission on Presidential Debate’s town hall set from the upper balcony of the university’s Field House.

WHERE: Washington University’s Athletic Complex, located near the intersection of Forsyth and Big Bend boulevards. Meet in the main lobby of the Athletic Complex to be escorted in to the Field House. Reserved media parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in Millbrook Garage, located at the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and Throop Drive. For directions, visit media parking.

WHEN:

Thursday (10/6) at 4 pm CT

Friday (10/7) at 2:30 pm CT

Saturday (10/8) at 12 pm CT

Saturday (10/8) at 6 pm CT

WHO: Steve Givens, chair of Washington University’s Presidential Debate Steering Committee, and Peter Eyre, a member of the Commission on Presidential Debates’ media team, will be available to answer questions.

IMPORTANT: Please let Neil Schoenherr at nschoenherr@wustl.edu or 314-935-5235 know who you will be sending from your media organization. Each media member will need to present a photo ID from their media organization to enter the Athletic Complex.

CREDENTIAL PICK UP: Media can pick up Commission on Presidential Debates/U.S. Secret Service (CPD/USSS)-issued credentials at the Accreditation Center in Knight Hall/Bauer Hall, Room 330, during the following hours:

Friday, October 7, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday, October 8, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, October 9, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

For other media information about the Sunday, Oct. 9, debate, please visit debate.wustl.edu.