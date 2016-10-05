Cyber Security Awareness Symposium next week

The university is holding its first Cyber Security Awareness Symposium for faculty, staff and students to learn more about information security on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Knight Hall.
Learn more on the Office of the CIO website.
The university is holding its first Cyber Security Awareness Symposium for faculty, staff and students to learn more about information security on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Knight Hall.
Learn more on the Office of the CIO website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.