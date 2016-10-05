Cyber Security Awareness Symposium next week

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The university is holding its first Cyber Security Awareness Symposium for faculty, staff and students to learn more about information security on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Knight Hall.

Learn more on the Office of the CIO website.