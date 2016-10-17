The View From Here 10.18.16

Choreographer and writer Bill T. Jones received the university’s International Humanities Medal Sept. 29, 2016. Granted biennially, the prize honors the lifetime work of a noted scholar, writer or artist who has made a significant contribution to the world of letters or arts. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/ Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (center, in suit) helps plant the first Chinkapin Oak tree along Oak Allee, the road that connects Brookings Quadrangle to Graham Chapel. Visit the Source to learn more about the tree project. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The Washington University men’s and women’s cross-country programs ran to first place finishes at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s John Flamer Invitational Oct. 1, 2016. (Photo: Mary Butkus/ Washington University)
Washington University swimming and diving programs began their 2016-17 seasons Sept. 30 at Millstone Pool. The women and men combined for 15 first-place finishes against Saint Louis University during the university’s Pink Out to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Dennis Kelly, Smithsonian National Parks director, presented “Motivating People: A Case Study of Workers with a Calling”, during the two-day Brookings Executive Education (BEE) course “Motivating People: Engaging Your Workforce.” Bee is a partnership between the Brookings Institution and Olin Business School. (Courtesy photo)
Students participate during the class “The Presidency 101: From Washington to Obama” in Seigle Hall, taught by Peter Kastor, chair of history in Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
St. Louis-area alumni of Washington University gathered at Alumni House Sept. 26, 2016, for a book discussion of “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Alum Dalayna Jackson participates in the discussion as fellow alum Barry Howard listens. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Fiona Marshall (front row, center), professor of anthropology, received special permission to bring a small group of her students to see the Budweiser Clydesdales while they were visiting campus ahead of the Oct. 9 presidential debate. She wanted to give students a better understanding of how bones they study relate to a living animal. Visit the Arts & Sciences website for more details. (Courtesy photo)
