The View from Here 10.3.16

Brittany Packnett (center), a 2006 alumna of Washington University, shared her insights for the First Year Reading Program lecture, which is part of the Assembly Series, in College Hall Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo: Kevin Lowder/Washington University)
Two university alumni, Lee M Krug (left), and Chris Boerner, both of whom now work at pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb, launched a coast-to-coast bike ride, from Oregon to the New Jersey shore, to raise money for cancer research. They rode past Washington University Sept. 20, 2016. (Courtesy photo)
Washington University students participated in the Fiscal Futures Budget Challenge in the Danforth University Center Sept. 28, 2016. By role-playing as U.S. senators, they worked in small groups to pass a full federal budget and debated how to raise and distribute government funds. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The steering committee to guide the intricate process of planning for the debate meets Sept. 28. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students gathered in Tisch Commons in the Danforth University Center watch the first presidential debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Washington University sophomore Justin Stolzenberg, a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, gave a shoulder ride to 5-year-old Devren Vaughn Jr., during Greek Day of Service.(Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./ Washington University)
Germaul Barnes, master teaching artist with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, takes part in a dialogue about “Performing the Political in American Dance” in Umrath Lounge Sept. 26. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Ezra Klein, a political journalist and founder of Vox.com, speaks to Washington University students and faculty to kick off the Student Union’s “Trending Topics” series at Graham Chapel Sept. 27, 2016. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students enjoy a skating rink Oct. 1 in front of a red-white-and-blue Brookings Hall as part of celebrations ahead of the university hosting a debate. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Brookings Hall is lit up ahead of the 2016 presidential debate at Washington University. Read about the Oct. 1. lighting ceremony and celebration. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
