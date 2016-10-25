Volunteers needed for December ceremony

The Commencement Office seeks staff volunteers for the recognition ceremony for December 2016 degree candidates. The ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Graham Chapel. Sign up to help by Friday, Nov. 4.
