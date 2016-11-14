Obituary: Charles B. Anderson, former director of general surgery, 78

Charles B. Anderson, MD, a former professor and director of the Division of General Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, died of congestive heart failure Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at his home, surrounded by his daughters. He was 78.

A leader in the field of surgery, Anderson’s research and surgical expertise advanced the understanding of kidney transplantation and helped to establish the kidney transplantation program at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he served as general surgeon-in-chief.

Read more about Anderson and his work in the full obituary on the School of Medicine site.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at The Church of St. Michael and St. George, 6345 Wydown Blvd. in Clayton, Mo. A reception will follow immediately at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Anderson’s name to the Anderson/Newton Lectureship, in care of The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital; 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140; St. Louis, MO, 63110; or online at www.BarnesJewish.org/giving.