Take part in Green Office Program

The Office of Sustainability is encouraging offices around Washington University to take part in the Green Office Program.
The program encourages offices to improve their sustainable practices such as reducing energy use and office waste. A Green Carpet Awards event will take place in January, and offices that are certified or re-certified by the end of 2016 will be invited to attend.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.