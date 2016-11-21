The View From Here 11.21.16

U.S. Marine Corps veteran David Birge (far right) speaks Nov. 11, 2016, as part of a panel of combat veterans during a Veterans Day event held at the School of Law. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Students listen to panelists Tom Maier (center) and Michelle Ashford (right) at the Nov. 3 Assembly Series program celebrating the 50th anniversary of the publication, “Human Sexual Response,” detailing Masters and Johnson’s groundbreaking research. Maier wrote their biography, and Ashford is the Showtime series’ creator. (Photo: Mary Butkus/ Washington University)
Student Health Services, with the aid of public health-minded students, took advantage of the Nov. 3 Assembly Series program on the legacy of Masters and Johnson’s sexuality research to promote sex health education. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Jesse Rubin handles the ball during the No. 8-ranked Washington University women’s soccer team game against Luther College in the 2016 NCAA Division III tournament Nov. 13. The Bears won 3-0. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Monsanto Fellows gathered Nov. 11 at the Farrell Learning and Teaching Center on the Medical Campus for the Monsanto Graduate Fellows Symposium: Data Analytics and Synthetic Biology. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
The university held a celebration Nov. 11 in recognition of the African and African-American Studies program in Arts & Sciences becoming a full department. Lerone Martin (left), of the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, visits with Gerald Early, inaugural chair. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Members of the St. Louis community gather for a “love rally” outside of the Danforth University Center Nov. 11. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
University City High School ninth graders visited the Washington University campus recently as part of the First Year Reading Program. They participated in a discussion of the book “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and toured the Kemper Art Museum. The Institute for School Partnership hosted the visit.
Washington University students, alumni, faculty and staff gathered for the annual Dance Marathon, benefiting two children’s hospitals in St. Louis, in the Danforth University Center Nov. 12. Here, Will Sieling (right) leads a conga line, followed by Patti Thop, wife of Provost Holden Thorp, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and others. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
