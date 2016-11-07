The View From Here 11.7.16

During Parent and Family Weekend, the Bears football team played Case Western at Francis Field Oct. 29. Here, Melanie Meyer cheers on the Bears, including her son, senior offensive lineman Drew Pikey. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Brent Phillips, a first-year law student, answered the call of “The Price is Right” and won some prizes on an episode of the CBS game show that aired recently.
The Women’s Society hosted an event called “Composing A Life” Oct. 25. The panel, including Sue McCollum (right), CEO of Major Brands, discussion provides women students insights about managing a successful life after graduation. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Author, journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Jon Meacham delivered the lecture “Faith and Power” Oct. 26 in Graham Chapel. The event was sponsored by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
More scenes from the football game during Parent and Family Weekend. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
An Oct. 28, 2016, dedication ceremony marked the grand opening of the Gary M. Sumers Recreation Center. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Alan L. Schwartz, PhD, MD, who until earlier this year had served as head of the Department of Pediatrics for 21 years, was celebrated at a scientific symposium to honor him Oct. 28 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Robert Boston/School of Medicine)
Alumni, students, family and friends gathered at the Athletic Complex for the 2016 Fall Festival Oct. 29. The event included brunch, face painting, balloons and an appearance by the university’s cheerleaders. Lauren Pomerantz, 10, has her face painted by artist Grace Hanser of Everyday Circus. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students participated in the fall 2016 Undergraduate Research Symposium at the Laboratory Sciences Building and Olin Library Oct. 29. Monica Perumattam, a junior in Arts & Sciences, explains her work, “Improving the Genome Sequences of Multiple Drosophila Species for Motif Finding.” (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students, faculty and staff join in a special “Glow with the Flow” yoga class, part of the grand opening festivities for the Sumers Recreation Center on Oct. 29. Participants used glow sticks to light up the darkened Olympic Studio during the class. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Bill McKinnon, a professor in Arts & Sciences, gives an Assembly Series talk Oct. 27 in Graham Chapel on “Reaching the Final Frontier: NASA’s New Horizons Mission to Pluto … and Beyond!” (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
