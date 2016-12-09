Flags lowered in honor of astronaut John Glenn

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in honor of John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, President Barack Obama ordered. Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95.