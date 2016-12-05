The View From Here 12.5.16

More than 1,300 entrepreneurs, investors, students and faculty attended Startup Connection Nov. 16 in Knight-Bauer halls. The event featured a pitch competition, resource fair and poster presentations. More than a third of the startups taking part have direct connections to Washington University. Two of them, Geneoscopy and Pro-Arc Diagnostics, took top honors in the Accelerate St. Louis Challenge. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Victor Luis, CEO of Coach, visited Washington University to meet with students Nov. 29. He started the morning with Olin students, who presented marketing plans for the Coach brand during rapid pitch sessions. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Kimberly Norwood, professor of law and of African and African-American studies, leads a panel discussion of the book, “Ferguson’s Fault Lines: The Race Quake That Rocked a Nation,” which she edited. The event, which took place Nov. 29, was part of Olin Library’s Faculty Book Talk series. Participants reflected on how the events in Ferguson have affected schools, municipal courts and public health. (Courtesy: University Libraries)
Research scientist Martin Pratt removes a seismometer from the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica this fall. The problem proved to be suitable weather for flying. For more visit Pratt’s blog.
Victor Luis, CEO of Coach, met with students from the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts on Nov. 29. He discussed the Coach brand and aesthetic with the “Introduction to Fashion” class. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The women’s basketball concluded the 16th Annual McWilliams Classic with a 66-49 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps colleges Nov. 19. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Students, faculty and staff gathered at Olin Business School for the school’s annual Thanksgiving meal Nov. 24. Everyone enjoyed fantastic food and company as the holiday season kicked off. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Visiting Distinguished Scholar Ramón Saldívar, of Stanford University, delivered the lecture “Speculative Realism, Genre, and Social Network Theory in Post 45 U.S. Ethnic Fiction” Nov. 28 in the Women’s Building. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
