The View From Here 12.5.16

Victor Luis, CEO of Coach, visited Washington University to meet with students Nov. 29. He started the morning with Olin students, who presented marketing plans for the Coach brand during rapid pitch sessions. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Kimberly Norwood, professor of law and of African and African-American studies, leads a panel discussion of the book, “Ferguson’s Fault Lines: The Race Quake That Rocked a Nation,” which she edited. The event, which took place Nov. 29, was part of Olin Library’s Faculty Book Talk series. Participants reflected on how the events in Ferguson have affected schools, municipal courts and public health. (Courtesy: University Libraries)