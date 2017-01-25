‘Eyes on the Prize’ interviews digitized, available online

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University Libraries has completed its digitization and reassembly of the civil rights documentary “Eyes on the Prize,” made possible by a National Historical Publications and Records Commission grant.

Now, researchers, scholars and the general public can view the complete interviews and transcripts from the series, produced by filmmaker and alumnus Henry Hampton.

Learn more on the libraries website.