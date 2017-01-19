WashU Expert: Kinch offers advice to FDA, NIH on drug industry

Michael S. Kinch, Associate Vice Chancellor at Washington University in St. Louis, professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics, is the Director of the Centers for Research Innovation in Biotechnology & Drug Discovery at the university. His also the author of the newly published “Prescription for Change,” an analysis of the looming crisis in the pharmaceutical industry:

“Healthcare coverage and costs are just the start of it. The new adminstration faces a looming crisis in our fundamental ability to continue introducing new medicines. The old system is faltering and nearing failure, creating both a potential crisis and fantastic opportunity. Strong leadership skills will be needed to ensure that we can continue delivering much-needed improvements to health. While we still await the selection of leadership for the Food & Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and other key organizations, the rumored candidates for these positions raise serious concerns whether the new president fully realizes the implications of these decisions.”

