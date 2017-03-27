Media Advisory: Olin’s 100th Celebration

What: Olin Business School’s 100th anniversary celebration at Washington University in St. Louis
When: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30 (Balloon drop at 5:20 p.m.)
Where: Frick Forum, Knight Hall
Who: Dean Mark Taylor, faculty, students and staff
Olin Business School turns 100: On March 30, 1917, the charter for a business school at Washington University in St. Louis was approved by the Board of Trustees. Founded as the School of Commerce and Finance, it offered a single degree in undergraduate business.
Today, Olin Business School is a multinational community of faculty, students and alumni who teach and learn on several campuses around the world, including China, India, Israel, Singapore, South Korea and throughout Europe. The school also collaborates with more than 250 corporations, startups and nonprofits around the world. The school’s undergraduate program was recently ranked No. 1 in the nation by online business school news site Poets & Quants.
