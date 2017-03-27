Media Advisory: Olin’s 100th Celebration

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What: Olin Business School’s 100th anniversary celebration at Washington University in St. Louis

When: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 30 (Balloon drop at 5:20 p.m.)

Where: Frick Forum, Knight Hall

Who: Dean Mark Taylor, faculty, students and staff

Olin Business School turns 100: On March 30, 1917, the charter for a business school at Washington University in St. Louis was approved by the Board of Trustees. Founded as the School of Commerce and Finance, it offered a single degree in undergraduate business.

Today, Olin Business School is a multinational community of faculty, students and alumni who teach and learn on several campuses around the world, including China, India, Israel, Singapore, South Korea and throughout Europe. The school also collaborates with more than 250 corporations, startups and nonprofits around the world. The school’s undergraduate program was recently ranked No. 1 in the nation by online business school news site Poets & Quants.

More information about Olin’s Centennial events

More information about Olin Business School

To arrange an interview during the event, contact Erika Ebsworth-Goold at eebsworth-goold@wustl.edu, 314-401-7684 (c) or 314-935-2914 (o).