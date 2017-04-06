Media Advisory: Amazing Brain Carnival

What: Amazing Brain Carnival, the featured activity at the St. Louis Science Center’s SciFest: Brain Matters.
When: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15
Where: St. Louis Science Center
Who: Washington University students studying neuroscience will be sharing brainy demonstrations they have developed just for kids at the Amazing Brain Carnival.
Why: This is your chance to meet real neuroscientists and touch a real human brain. The nervous system is one of the most intriguing aspects of the human body and sits at the center of disciplines like psychology, neurobiology and even philosophy — there’s truly something to amaze and inspire everyone.
For more: Information about the agenda and the schedule.
To arrange an interview during the event: Contact Shelly R. Cooper (314-935-8547) or Chance Grannan (314-286-4678). Shelly is a graduate student at Washington University in St. Louis, and Chance is the STEaM Network Manager for the St. Louis Science Center.
