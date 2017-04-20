Media Advisory: Thurtene Carnival returns to Washington University

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What: Thurtene Carnival at Washington University

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23

Where: The parking lot in front of Brookings Hall along Skinker Boulevard on the Danforth Campus of Washington University

More information: thurtene.org Media may contact student organizer Briana Belfiore at pr@thurtene.org or 301-367-0174.

Thurtene, the oldest student-run carnival in the United States, returns this weekend to Washington University in St. Louis. The St. Louis community is invited to enjoy carnival rides, live music and theatrical performances. Members of Alpha Chi Sigma, the chemistry fraternity, will demonstrate how to make Dippin’ Dots from liquid nitrogen, and Zeta Beta Tau will serve fried candy bars and ice cream sandwiches.

Thurtene’s roots date back 110 years, to when a student honorary staged a “Grand Gigantic Galaxy of Gorgeous Glittering Generalities.” Today, the event is organized by Thurtene, Washington University’s junior honorary. This year’s community partner is the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition.

Check Thurtene’s website or Twitter feed for weather updates.