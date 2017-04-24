The View From Here 4.24.17

Iris Lim looks at fossils in Rebstock Hall during the “Bring Your Child to Campus Day” April 10, part of Student-Parent Awareness Week. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Cole D. Pruitt (center), a PhD candidate in nuclear chemistry in Arts & Sciences, was a producer of “The Surrounding Game,” a documentary about the ancient game of Go. The film won the Frels Award at the Victoria, Texas, Independent Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)
About 250 high school students from across the country attended the second annual Washington University Chemistry Tournament on April 8. Organized by undergraduate students, the tournament focuses on collaboration, real-world applications and complex problem-solving. (Courtesy photo)
At the 50th annual Eliot Society dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Neil deGrasse Tyson presented the keynote address, and the Search Award was presented to John H. Biggs. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Philippe Sands, a British international human rights lawyer, scholar, and author gave a talk March 30, along with a book signing, as part of the Assembly Series. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
A Middle Eastern all-you-can-eat buffet was held April 12 at Ibby’s Bistro. The dinner was a project arising from a class on the “History of Food in the Middle East,” taught this semester by Hayrettin Yucesoy of Arts & Sciences. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
The Graduate Student Senate hosted its 18th annual Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards April 6 in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. Seven people were honored with faculty awards, including Shanta Pandey (left) of the Brown School, while six staff members also received recognition. Learn more about the honorees. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Brian Woodman (left), curator of Washington University Libraries’ Film & Media Archive, talks with author and filmmaker Jon Else on April 19 at the Missouri History Museum, as part of the Henry Hampton Film Series. Else discussed his new book about “Eyes on the Prize” and his time as a producer. The event also featured previously unavailable excerpts of “Eyes on the Prize” material in the Film & Media Archive.
