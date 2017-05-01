Media advisory: Boeing Engineering Challenge at Washington University

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What: High school students from across the St. Louis region will launch balsa wood gliders at the Washington University in St. Louis Field House in the Boeing Engineering Challenge. Medals will be awarded to students whose gliders have the farthest flight, straightest path, longest hang time and best quality of flight. Planes with the most creative appearance and most creative engineering also are recognized.

When: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Where: The Field House, Washington University in St. Louis Athletic Complex. Parking is available on the top level of Snow Way Garage.

Who: Some 300 students and their physics teachers will be joined by Washington University undergraduate Boeing Scholars and Boeing engineers. Others present will include Aaron Bobick, dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science; Victoria May, executive director of the Institute for School Partnership; Philip Bayly, professor of mechanical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science, and Matt Daniels, senior manager of Boeing education relations.

More: For the past academic year, Boeing engineers have mentored local students by offering hands-on experiences in aerospace engineering, technology, science and math.

The annual Boeing Engineering Challenge is sponsored by Boeing with support from Washington University’s Institute for School Partnership, School of Engineering & Applied Science and Alumni & Development Office.