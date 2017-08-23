Another plea to protect America’s parks publishes in September. Will this one resonate?

Grand Canyon for Sale, by journalist Stephen Nash, is a wake-up call for anyone who cares about public lands, especially the U.S. national parks, writes William Lowry, professor of political science in Arts & Sciences, in Science.
“Others have posed similar warnings, but Nash provides urgency to the argument by documenting how such threats are enhanced by climate change and may be aggravated by the apparent intentions of the Trump Administration,” Lowry writes.
To read the full review, visit blogs.sciencemag.org/books/2017/08/23/grand-canyon-for-sale.
