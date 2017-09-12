Barack Obama is changing what it means to be a former president

Observers long wondered what would become of Barack Obama after he left office, writes Peter Kastor, professor of history and of American culture studies in Arts & Sciences, writes in Forbes.
“Obama is not the first former president to speak out, but he may well be transforming the post-presidency in ways no less profound than Trump’s efforts to change the presidency,” Kastor writes.
To read the full piece, visit fortune.com/2017/09/12/barack-obama-daca-statement-former-president.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.