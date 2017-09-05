What’s the secret to unlocking artificial intelligence (AI) and making it ubiquitous in our everyday lives? The answer may lie with the most abundant animals on earth — insects, writes Xuan ‘Sylvia’ Zhang, assistant professor of engineering, in Venture Beat.
“The behavioral adaptations of insects could help commercial organizations overcome a significant hurdle for AI adoption today: cost,” she writes.
To read the full piece, visit venturebeat.com/2017/09/05/insects-are-revealing-how-ai-can-work-in-society.
