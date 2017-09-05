Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

What’s the secret to unlocking artificial intelligence (AI) and making it ubiquitous in our everyday lives? The answer may lie with the most abundant animals on earth — insects, writes Xuan ‘Sylvia’ Zhang, assistant professor of engineering, in Venture Beat.

“The behavioral adaptations of insects could help commercial organizations overcome a significant hurdle for AI adoption today: cost,” she writes.

To read the full piece, visit venturebeat.com/2017/09/05/insects-are-revealing-how-ai-can-work-in-society.