Media Advisory: Washington University students plant flags in honor of 9/11

WHAT: Members of the Washington University in St. Louis College Republicans will plant American flags to honor the 16th anniversary of 9/11. WHEN: 8: 15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 WHERE: Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis MORE INFO: College Republicans President Zach Persing can be reached at zcpersing@gmail.com and 973-865-2836

Members of the Washington University in St. Louis College Republicans will plant 2,977 flags — one for each victim of the deadly attacks — on Mudd Field at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. This is the fourth year the group has planted the flags.

“We have one goal: To remember and honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001,” said Zach Persing, president of the College Republicans. “We invite all members of the WashU community to join us on Mudd Field as we reflect.”

Washington University also will lower the American flag on Sept. 11 and ring the bells of Graham Chapel 16 times at 9:28 a.m., marking the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.