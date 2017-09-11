We are all responsible for curing health inequality in St. Louis

Remedying racial disparities will require widespread efforts inside and outside the doctor’s office, writes Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School, in the Huffington Post.

“If anything has become apparent to residents of St. Louis following what is known by the shorthand ‘Ferguson,’ it is that all of us are implicated in and impacted by the inequities that have characterized our region for decades,” he writes. “And all of us are also necessary in addressing the multiple factors that result in an unequal distribution of health, life, and the resources that support them both.”

