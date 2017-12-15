On-the-ground research reveals true impact of cook-stove emissions in India

Pratim Biswas, Lucy & Stanley Lopata Professor, Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering

Cookstoves are a central part of millions of homes throughout Asia, including India. Communities in rural areas often use readily available and cheap biofuels — such as crop remnants or dung — to prepare the food they need to survive.

Previously, numerous research groups worldwide have shown smoke emitted from cookstoves have a definite, detrimental environmental impact, particularly in India. They clog the air with particulates that, when inhaled, are dangerous to overall human health. Despite advances in technology, many people are reluctant or unable to adopt the newer, cleaner cookstoves. For several years, a collaborative team from Washington University in St. Louis has studied the issue and potential solutions. Now, new research from our university gives us a clearer picture of the problem’s true scope.

