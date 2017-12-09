How politics might sour the #MeToo movement

Marie Griffith, John C. Danforth Distinguished Professor in the Humanities

It’s hard to avoid the impression that the dizzying pace of the #MeToo movement was blunted as soon as it came up against the demands of partisanship in our polarized era.

As we plunge once more into a national debate over sex, power, assault and morality, many hope this will finally be the watershed moment in which a full reckoning will take place. We’ve been here before, though, and we’ve seen such hopes fade and get overtaken by self-interested partisan political fights. And it’s happening again.

Read the full piece in Politico.