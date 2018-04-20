Is Trump ‘morally unfit’ to be president? Not if Americans can’t agree on what’s good and bad

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Marie Griffith, the John C. Danforth Distinguished Professor in the Humanities and director of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics

Donald Trump is “morally unfit” to be president, James B. Comey, the FBI director Trump fired last year, declared in the ABC interview this week that kicked off the publicity tour for his book, “A Higher Loyalty.”

But to judge moral fitness, shouldn’t we first agree on what moral behavior actually is?

Philosophers, theologians and ethicists have argued about it for thousands of years, and the rest of us grapple with the question, too: We’re talking about basic right and wrong, what we consider to be good and bad. And we differ widely on the answer.

