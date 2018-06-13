Clinton, Greitens and rethinking consent

Andrea Friedman, professor of history and of women, gender, and sexuality studies, both in Arts & Sciences
It was, admittedly, not Bill Clinton’s finest hour.
In his defensive interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin, Clinton asserted that — even in light of the #MeToo movement — he would have responded no differently to the scandal that led to his impeachment.
This has led many to compare our former president to our current one. Both have become symbols for the dangers that powerful men pose to women in the workplace and beyond.
But if Donald Trump represents Clinton’s (more) evil twin, Monica Lewinsky represents the possibilities of a better self. Unlike either president, Lewinsky has reckoned with her past — specifically, with her understanding of consent.
Read the full piece in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
