A glimpse of Andrew Martin

Andrew D. Martin, the 15th chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Andrew D. Martin (center) greets Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton while Craig D. Schnuck, chair of the Board of Trustees and of the chancellor search committee, looks on. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
The Martin family: Andrew and his wife, Stephanie S. Martin, and daughter, Olive, 10. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton (left), Chancellor Emeritus William H. Danforth, incoming Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and board chair Craig D. Schnuck gather for a photo.
Andrew D. Martin meets with Dedric Carter and other members of university leadership after being selected as the 15th chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Andrew D. Martin meets with university leadership. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Andrew D. Martin speaks during his March 2013 installation ceremony as the Charles F. Nagel Chair of Constitutional Law and Political Science at Washington University. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Throwback to 2013: The Martin family poses after Andrew D. Martin’s installation as the Charles F. Nagel Chair of Constitutional Law and Political Science at Washington University. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
