Urban Meyer’s mild sanctions: A study in tone-deafness, inconsistency and power of gridiron dollars

Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Olin Business School

Bafflingly tone-deaf, and shockingly inconsistent.

But then again, when the power of greenbacks trumps all in Power 5 collegiate athletics, can we really be that baffled or shocked?

Those are my preliminary reactions to the underwhelming 3-game suspension weakly levied by Ohio State administration upon Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday. OSU’s Director of Athletics, Gene Smith, was also suspended without pay until mid-September.

