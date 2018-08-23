Urban Meyer’s mild sanctions: A study in tone-deafness, inconsistency and power of gridiron dollars

Patrick Rishe, director of the sports business program at Olin Business School
Bafflingly tone-deaf, and shockingly inconsistent.
But then again, when the power of greenbacks trumps all in Power 5 collegiate athletics, can we really be that baffled or shocked?
Those are my preliminary reactions to the underwhelming 3-game suspension weakly levied by Ohio State administration upon Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday. OSU’s Director of Athletics, Gene Smith, was also suspended without pay until mid-September.
Read the full piece in Forbes.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.