Will you go back to school with me?

Richard Ryffel, senior lecturer in finance at Olin Business School

Back-to-school season is a great time to remember the value of education. Education is foundational to our lives – it broadens employment options, increases earnings potential, makes us better citizens and voters and even improves our health.

In St. Louis, where education has taken a positive turn in recent years, relentless focus and continued momentum is critical. The solution to many of the region’s challenges is simple – improving, expanding and sustaining quality educational opportunities across the socio-economic spectrum.

Read the full piece in the St. Louis Business Journal.