Will you go back to school with me?

Richard Ryffel, senior lecturer in finance at Olin Business School
Back-to-school season is a great time to remember the value of education. Education is foundational to our lives – it broadens employment options, increases earnings potential, makes us better citizens and voters and even improves our health.
In St. Louis, where education has taken a positive turn in recent years, relentless focus and continued momentum is critical. The solution to many of the region’s challenges is simple – improving, expanding and sustaining quality educational opportunities across the socio-economic spectrum.
Promoting quality education at all levels compounds its positive impact – I see this through my work on the Normandy Schools Collaborative board, as a professor at Washington University and at Beyond Housing and its 24:1 Initiative.
Read the full piece in the St. Louis Business Journal.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.