Artificial intelligence can transform the economy

Xiang Hui, assistant professor of marketing

After half a century of hype and false starts, artificial intelligence may finally be starting to transform the U.S. economy.

Shared prosperity depends less on technology itself than on the choices made by each of us, as workers and entrepreneurs, and as citizens and voters. Entrepreneurs need to invent new business models, workers need access to new skills, and policymakers need to be urged by voters to invest in research that will redesign approaches to human learning for an era of machine learning.

Read the full piece in the Washington Post.