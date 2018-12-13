Thanks for the giving

Richard Ryffel, senior lecturer in finance at Olin Business School
I am proud of St. Louis and its many generous citizens. They are some of the most philanthropic-minded in the country, the city having been named the third most charitable city in the U.S. by Charity Navigator, and the stories of generosity are merry and many.
We just closed out yet another highly successful United Way campaign, Giving Tuesday grows bigger every year, the Association of Fundraising Professionals had another great crowd on hand to recognize the area’s philanthropists, and the St. Louis Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Awards drew attention to the many great companies committing their treasure and their employees’ time to support hundreds of venerable social services and cultural institutions. Just this week, the Gateway Center for Giving released its annual “Dollars and Sense” report on the area’s major funding campaigns; they are numerous!
