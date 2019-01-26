The cost of the shutdown (so far): A statistician’s estimate

Liberty Vittert, visiting assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in Arts & Sciences

Friday marked day 35 of the partial government shutdown. It ended on Friday afternoon with a Rose Garden announcement by President Trump that he would sign a bill to reopen the government until February 15. Since the shutdown began over Democrats‘ refusal to fund President Donald Trump’s $5.7 billion border wall, let’s take a look at how much the alternative is costing American taxpayers.

There have been estimates ranging from $52 million per day to $360 million per day – that’s a big range. In order to zero in on the actual cost, we have to really understand the issue.

