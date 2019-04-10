Harris Institute disappointed in revocation of the U.S. visa for ICC chief prosecutor

Leila Sadat, the James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law and director of the Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute

The Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute is deeply disappointed with the April 4 decision by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to revoke the entry visa of International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

The work of the court in prosecuting individuals accused of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community, including genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, is of the utmost importance to the international community as a whole, including the United States of America.

The court was established to combat impunity for these crimes, and it is the direct legacy of the Nuremberg Trials led by the United States following World War II, in which Mr. Whitney R. Harris himself participated.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has carried out her duties with exemplary fidelity to the principles of fairness and impartiality, consistent with her judicial mandate. We commend the prosecutor for her measured response to the U.S. action, and hope that the United States government will reconsider its decision to target her and other court personnel for carrying out their important international mandates.