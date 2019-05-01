The Justice Department suddenly changed its mind about the Constitution to defend Trump’s businesses

Kathleen Clark, professor of law

When Justice Department lawyers introduce themselves in court, they proclaim a specific affiliation: “I represent the United States.” That’s because the Justice Department has the responsibility by statute to represent the interests of the nation. That obligation to act on behalf of the nation has also motivated the Department’s legal advice on a question central to the integrity of our democracy — until now.

Recent arguments show that the Department is putting President Trump’s interests before the nation’s.

Read the full piece in TIME.