The U.S. News law school specialty program rankings: Is the tail wagging the dog?

Robert Kuehn, associate dean for clinical education and professor of law

In addition to its annual ranking of law schools, U.S. News ranks nine law school specialty programs. Although the school rankings rely on a number of factors to compute a final score (peer assessment, lawyers/judges assessment, LSAT, undergraduate GPA, etc.), specialty rankings are based solely on reputation.

A faculty member teaching in the specialty area at each school is asked to assess the specialty programs at the almost 200 other ABA accredited schools.

As this column explains, there are serious problems with this type of ranking.

Read the full piece in TaxProf Blog.