Downtown St. Louis Is Rising; Black St. Louis Is Being Razed

Michael Allen, senior lecturer in architecture, landscape architecture and urban design
While many medium-sized cities have latched onto startup tech companies, incubators, and innovation districts to crank out the next big thing, St. Louis has managed to negotiate the expansion in the city of Square, a major tech company based in the Bay Area, and secure a commitment from its founder to personally fund the demolition of vacant houses.
Read the full piece in CityLab.
