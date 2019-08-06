How Toni Morrison changed fiction

Morrison’s concept of rememory — the recall of things that disappear but remain — is why and how, in the class on black women writers that I regularly teach, my students learn the signal importance of Morrison to the shape not only of American literature but also to our national psyche. Semester after semester in my classrooms, young women and men encounter Morrison’s people, sometimes in “Sula,” sometimes in “Beloved,” for they remain my personal and pedagogical favorites.