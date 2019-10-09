Why Hong Kong’s status as a global financial centre is perfectly safe and secure

Detractors inside and outside Hong Kong suggest that the current protests will undermine the city as China’s global financial centre. Their arguments run the gamut: political turmoil will hinder the operations of financial firms; China’s possible intervention will make it unfavourable for financial firms to function; China will deliberately dethrone Hong Kong and promote Shenzhen as its global financial centre.

The seriousness of the protests cannot be dismissed. For many participants and observers, turmoil in Hong Kong appears overwhelming. Some politicians in Europe and the United States go so far as to argue for sanctions or other punishments – although they would oppose any attempt by China to intervene in their countries.

