Remembering the extraordinary life of A.E. Hotchner

Henry I. Schvey, professor of drama and comparative literature in Arts & Sciences

Regardless of where we stand on the current political divide, this election year reveals a nation rife with ugliness, division and self-absorption. The Democratic primary has emerged as a blood sport in which two cranky septuagenarian gladiators joust for supremacy and dollars, comparing the number of stents in their dried-up arteries, while the GOP is led by a man of such rampant greed and egotism that he seems bent on shoving our fragile experiment in democracy right over the cliff into authoritarianism.

At moments like these, it seems important to reflect on what really matters in life — generosity of spirit.