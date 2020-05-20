Fragile early childhood education system at greater risk

Gary Parker, director of the Clark-Fox Policy Institute at the Brown School; and Atia Thurman, associate director of the Clark-Fox Policy Institute

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide nearly two-thirds of child care providers have closed, leaving working parents struggling to find reliable care. Without additional public funding, over 4 million child care providers across the United States are at risk of permanently closing. One recent survey, by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, found that almost a third of child care providers could not survive more than two weeks of closure. Only 11% could survive a closure for an indefinite period of time.