Pritzker Prize winners Yvonne Farrell, Shelley McNamara to speak at Sam Fox School graduation

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis is pleased to announce that architects Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, co-founders of Grafton Architects in Dublin and winners of the 2020 Pritzker Prize, will serve as keynote speakers for the school’s spring Graduate Recognition Ceremony.

The virtual ceremony — which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14 — will celebrate graduating students from the Sam Fox School’s undergraduate College of Art and College of Architecture, and from the Graduate School of Art and Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Design.

Susan Barrett (BA and BFA ’89, MArch ’94), president and founder of St. Louis’ Barrett Barrera Projects, will deliver the alumni address.

