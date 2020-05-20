US coronavirus lawsuits pick at the scabs of China’s ‘century of humiliation’

James Wertsh, David R. Francis Distinguished Professor, McDonnell International Scholars Academy director

In April, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

filed a lawsuit against China for alleged acts of irresponsibility over the Covid-19 pandemic. He charged that Chinese officials “are responsible for the enormous death, suffering and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians”.

Since then, many other lawsuits, including class actions that would represent thousands of people and businesses, have been filed in places like California and Florida. None of these suits stands much chance of moving forward in US courts due to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, which places strong barriers against suing a foreign state.