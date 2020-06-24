The first Black 4-star Army general deserves a star on the Loop

Andrew Betson, professor and chair of the military science department

It is long past time for our city to recognize one of its stars. St. Louis should honor the U.S. Army’s first African-American four-star general with a star on the Delmar Loop’s St. Louis Walk of Fame.

General Roscoe Robinson Jr.’s upbringing in St. Louis and subsequent service in the Army through a time of great tribulation clearly exemplify that he is worthy of a star. His life should serve as inspiration for all Americans, particularly at this time, since he clearly stands for all that is great in our country. West Point honors him, as does the University of Pittsburgh. The Loop should make space for a third U.S. Army general.

