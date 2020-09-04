Getting the First Amendment wrong

Neil Richards, the Koch Distinguished Professor in Law

Think of the last time you changed your profile picture on Facebook or Instagram. When you uploaded that photo, did you assume you were agreeing to let anyone do anything they want with that photo, including putting you in a facial recognition database to track your location and every photo of you on the Web?

Facial recognition company Clearview AI seems to think so. The company is bolstering its legal team to build a First Amendment argument to help justify its dubious and dangerous facial recognition business.

All of our privacy hangs in the balance.

Read the full piece in the Boston Globe.