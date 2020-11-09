So, what happened with the polling?

Liberty Vittert, professor of practice in data analytics at Olin Business School
While the next president of the United States remains unknown, there is clearly one big loser: the pollsters, most of whom were touting the high likelihood of a Joe Biden blowout. So how did they get it so wrong? In 2016, I predicted that against all odds Donald Trump would win the presidential election. A month ago, I predicted that his reelection race would be won by a razor-thin margin on either side. Whether you are happy or not about the results, there was a very real chance of Trump winning a second term.
So, back to the main question: How were all the pollsters so wrong, again, even after the soul searching and methodological recalibrating that followed 2016?
