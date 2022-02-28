Leading the way

The social network

Biological anthropologist Crickette Sanz has devoted her career to the study of primates, particularly chimpanzees, in the steps of Jane Goodall — her friend and mentor. As co-principal investigator of the Goualougo Triangle Ape Project in the Republic of Congo, she is in daily contact with one of the only places in the world where chimpanzee and the western lowland gorillas interact. And as a scientist who has made it her life’s work to study social structures of primates, she knows firsthand how important it is to forge strong social connections. “Social networks are key,” she says. “My family, friends, co-workers and neighbors who band together to provide support in various forms have been so important to me, in so many ways.” And they, in turn, have allowed her to make groundbreaking advances in anthropology.