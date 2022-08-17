Media advisory: Washington University first-year students move in Friday, Aug. 19

WHAT: Move-in for new students at Washington University in St. Louis starts Friday, Aug. 19.
WHO: Some 1,826 first-year students will start arriving Friday for the 2022-23 academic year, which begins Aug. 29. The students hail from 48 states and 27 countries. This year’s class is the most diverse in university history — 20% are Pell Grant-eligible, 15% will be the first in their families to attend college, and 51% identify as students of color.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19
WHERE: Washington University’s South 40, home to some of America’s best residence halls, as ranked by the Princeton Review and Niche.
PARKING: Parking is available in the Danforth University Center garage (26 on this map). Take the underpass under Forsyth Boulevard to reach the South 40.
Upon arrival: Call Senior News Director Diane Toroian Keaggy at 314-974-4238.
