Photo opportunity: Thurtene Carnival returns to Washington University April 14-16

Thurtene Carnival, the nation’s oldest and largest student-run carnival, returns to Washington University in St. Louis this weekend. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16.

The carnival is located next to historic Francis Olympic Field near the corner of Forsyth and Big Bend boulevards. Admission is free; parking is free after 5 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday. Ride tickets may be purchased in advance or on site.

A favorite spring tradition, Thurtene will feature carnival rides, student performances, games and fair food. This year’s community partner is ArchCity Defenders.

For more information, contact student organizers Sarah Zubli at 516-532-4911 or Abby Malone at 708-476-5167.